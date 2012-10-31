October 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Finnvera

Guarantor Republic of Finland

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date November 7, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.754

Spread 20 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 30.3bp

over the 0.75 pct October 2017 UST

Payment Date November 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nordea Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees 0.125 pct

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0852098929

