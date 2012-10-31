Oct 31Port conditions of Mumbai as of Wednesday
Port summary:
Woking Vessels 06
Waiting Vessels 06
Expected Vessels 22
Total Vessles 34
Vessels berthing today nil
Working Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance
------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes
**********************************************************************************************
1) HANARO GAC MAP IN BULK 26/10 26/10 07/11 nil 2,386 nil 18,014
2) ROYAL GOMTI ATLANTIC BASE OIL 29/10 29/10 31/10 nil 1,939 nil COMP
3) DAI DUONG SAI SOYA BEANS 25/10 25/10 31/10 4,550 nil nil COMP
4) INLACO ADMIRAL STEEL/MACH. 30/10 30/10 01/11 nil 372 nil 1,045
5) EVANGELI DINSHAW CALC. CHIPS 30/10 30/10 05/11 nil 425 nil 8,675
6) LOK PRATAP J.M.BAXI MAP 20/10 20/10 05/11 nil 11,831 nil 13,179
Waiting Vessels
---------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date
Tonnes/Units TEU TBT
**************************************************************************************
1) Thor Marco Yellow Peas nil 20,676 nil 20/10 ---
2) Jin Ming Shaan Can. Peas nil 53,773 nil 22/10 ---
3) Sp Belgrade Preetika RPO nil 6,275 nil 26/10 ---
4) Curitiba K Steamship Vehicles 500 nil nil 28/10 ---
5) Pegasus K Steamship Vehicles 850 nil nil 29/10 ---
6) Vishva Ekta Mitsutor Steel Cargo nil 33,500 nil 29/10 ---
Expected Vessels
----------------
S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected
Tonnes/Units TEU DOA
*******************************************************************************
1) Monir-r-III Preetika RPO nil 3,200 nil 31/10
2) Common Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 30,311 nil 31/10
3) Clipper Wilhelmsen Steel nil 19,816 nil 01/11
4) Priyanka NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,065 nil 02/11
5) Yi Chun 15 Act Steel Cargo nil 29,900 nil 02/11
6) Nirmiti NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 1,752 nil 02/11
7) Pos Alexandrit Samsara Steel Cargo nil 11,600 nil 02/11
8) Royal Hugli ACE Shpg CNTR nil 77 nil 02/11
9) Tubarao Samsara Steel Cargo nil 24,749 nil 03/11
10) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 03/11
11) Oceanic Dinshaw So. Phos. nil 502 nil 03/11
12) Venus-V Dinshaw Rock Phos. nil 9,000 nil 03/11
13) Heilan Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 7,000 nil nil 03/11
14) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 06/11
15) Izumi NYK Gen./Steel nil 3,000 nil 07/11
16) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel/Mach. nil 11,500 nil 07/11
17) Vanda K Steamship Steel Cargo nil 36,797 nil 08/11
18) Sea Pioneer JMB Palm Oil nil 12,093 nil 09/11
19) Samua JMB Palm Oil nil 12,000 nil 09/11
20) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 09/11
21) Anushree Ashtavinayak SOC 131 131 nil 12/11
22) Coreleader Parekh Steel Cargo nil 15,120 nil 18/11
NOTE:-
DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper
Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed
Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid;
A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate
Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer;
ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed
Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude
Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil;
DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl
Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate;
RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid;
SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO
COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units
TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM
Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE
SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL