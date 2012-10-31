October 31(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banco Espirito Santo (BES)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 9, 2015

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.665

Payment Date November 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BESI, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & UBS

Ratings Ba3 (Moody's) & BB- (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.