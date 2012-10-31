Oct 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)[

Issue Amount 200 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 5.5 pct

Issue price 101.955

Payment Date November 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 400 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0830174222

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.