By Ankur Banerjee
Oct 31 Canadian business software company Open
Text Corp's OTC.TO (OTEX.O) adjusted quarterly profit handily
beat estimates, as its expansion into cloud computing services
began to pay off, although revenue from licenses fell short of
its expectations.
Open Text expanded its presence in cloud computing earlier
this year when it bought EasyLink Services International Corp
ESIC.O for $232 million. [ID:nL4E8G188D]
Cloud computing services accounted for $44.9 million of the
company's total revenue of $326.2 million in the first quarter
ended Sept. 30. Open Text did not report any revenue from cloud
services in the year-earlier period. [ID:nPnTO717]
"We are moving more and more services into the cloud this
quarter," Chief Executive Mark Barrenechea told Reuters.
Open Text's products help companies and government agencies
manage compliance and other information.
The company's net income fell to $19.4 million, or 33 cents
per share, in the first quarter, from $35 million, or 60 cents
per share, a year earlier, largely because of an income tax
provision of $16.2 million.
The company, whose partners include Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O)
and Oracle Corp ORCL.O, earned $1.31 per share on an adjusted
basis. Revenue rose 13 percent.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.17
per share on revenue of $334.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Licensing revenue, a measure of future demand, fell 14
percent to $55.7 million in the quarter.
"It's certainly a slower start to the year on licenses than
we expected” said Barrenechea, who took as CEO in early January.
"We are still looking to grow our licenses year-over-year
this fiscal year," he said.
Shares of Open Text, which is headquartered in Waterloo,
Ontario, have risen 15 percent in the past three months. The
stock closed at C$53.68 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on
Wednesday.
