* USD/INR is expected to open with gains, tracking losses in Asian stocks, dealers say. The pair closed trade on Wednesday at 53.80/81. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently 0.2 percent lower, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was 0.5 percent down. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as China's official manufacturing PMI, while confirming a trend toward recovering growth, lacked the punch to convince investors that the slowdown was bottoming out. * Most Asian currencies are trading with minor losses compared to the dollar. Please see for a snapshot. * Euro, commodity currencies got off to a steadier start on Thursday, following a choppy session overnight that saw Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to Hurricane Sandy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut rs.com@reuters.net)