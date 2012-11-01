* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.06 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan was down 0.24 percent. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as China's official manufacturing PMI, while confirming a trend toward recovering growth, lacked the punch to convince investors that the slowdown was bottoming out. * Foreign investors bought 2.48 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when the BSE index rose 0.4 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * On watch, India's top automakers release their sales numbers for October, with carmakers in particular looking for a festive season bounce after sluggish sales in the first six months of the fiscal year that began in April. * Earnings on Thursday: Aban Offshore Ltd, BGR Energy Systems Ltd, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare Ltd , Godrej Properties Ltd (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)