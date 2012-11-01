* USD/INR opens higher in line with weakness in Asian stocks, FX. Pair at 53.89/90 versus last close of 53.80/81. * State-run bank dealer says INR opened marginally weaker on expectations of capital outflows. However, lower NDFs will keep the rupee on gains, he adds. * Tips 53.60-53.95 range for the session with a bias to sell USD. * Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently 0.18 percent lower, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index was 0.33 percent down. * Euro, commodity currencies got off to a steadier start on Thursday, following a choppy session overnight that saw Wall Street end flat after a two-day closure due to Hurricane Sandy. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut rs.com@reuters.net)