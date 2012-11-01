* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield off opening high and trades flat at 8.21 percent as some value buying creeps in at the lowest price level in two months. Yield had risen to 8.22 percent at open. * 10-year yield seen in an 8.18 to 8.24 percent band, traders say, but sentiment continues to remain subdued after the central bank kept rates on hold on Tuesday. * Traders say a slight drop in global crude oil prices helping bonds. Brent crude edges down towards $108 a barrel as investors focus on concerns that storm Sandy's rampage across the U.S. East Coast could reduce fuel demand and shrug off data pointing to a recovery in China. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)