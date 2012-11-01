* The BSE index down 0.1 percent and the NSE index falls 0.06 percent. * Falls track lower Asian shares as China's official and private sector manufacturing PMIs confirmed a recovering growth trend, but failed to convince investors the slowdown was bottoming out. * Reliance Industries falls 1.4 percent after an anti-corruption activist accused the energy conglomerate of hoarding natural gas and pressuring the government into favourable decisions, although the allegations were denied by the company. * Wipro shares gain 3 percent after the company said it will spin off its non-IT businesses into a separate company, ahead of quarterly earnings due on Friday. * Auto shares gain ahead of October vehicle sales data. Maruti Suzuki gains 0.4 percent and Mahindra & Mahindra is up 0.4 percent (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)