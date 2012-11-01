* Shares in Titan Industries surge as much as 8.9 percent a day after posting better-than-expected operating profit margins for the July-September quarter, although its net profit was in line with estimates. * ICICI Securities said it expects Titan to post improved earnings in the second half of the fiscal year. * "We remain hopeful about a better second half on the back of the festive season and the onset of the wedding season," ICICI says in an email to clients. * Titan shares up 8.3 percent as of 0718 GMT. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)