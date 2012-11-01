* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield retreats further to 8.20 percent as investors look to pick up bargains following a sharp fall in bond prices after the central bank's policy review on Tuesday when it left rates unchanged. * At the week's high of 8.22 reached touched earlier in the session, the yield was up 11 basis points from this week's low of 8.11 percent hit before the policy review on Tuesday. * "The 8.20 to 8.25 percent are good levels to buy, so we will see some good resistance around those levels," a senior dealer with a private bank said, adding that the yield could gradually rise to 8.25 percent ahead of inflation data in mid-November. * Traders broadly predict a 8.17 to 8.25 percent range on the 10-year until the inflation data and will watch movement in global crude oil prices for direction. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)