* USD/INR off lows on oil-related USD buying, pair at 53.78/80 after falling to 53.67, versus last close of 53.80/81. * Dealers cite heavy selling by foreign banks earlier in the session on custodial inflows. * The euro bought $1.2966, little changed from its New York close, having again found the going tough above $1.3000. It remained well within a $1.2800-1.3200 range seen since early September. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut rs.com@reuters.net)