* India's benchmark 5-yr OIS rate and the 1-year OIS rate both steady at 7.09 pct and 7.75 percent respectively as traders refrain from building new positions after heavy paying seen post the central bank's policy review. * The 5-year rate had touched 7.10 percent on Wednesday, its highest since Sept. 27 while the 1-year rate had reached 7.76 percent earlier in the session, its highest since Sept. 13. * The 1-year rate had dropped to as low as 7.55 percent before the RBI policy on Tuesday, while the 5-year had touched 6.97 percent, prompting traders to consolidate their positions. * Direction for OIS rates is clearly higher especially after the indication from the central bank that policy easing may not happen until January but imminent policy easing expectations could keep a cap on rates, traders say. * Traders expect rates to be rangebound for the time being until the October inflation data due to be released around mid-November, which will be the next key trigger. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)