* The BSE index up 0.18 percent and the NSE index rises 0.22 percent, led by gains in auto shares on higher-than-expected October vehicle shares. * Maruti Suzuki shares up 1 percent, after the company said its October vehicle sales up 86 percent. * Mahindra & Mahindra gains 1.33 percent after reporting on year rise of 29 percent in vehicle sales in October. * Bharti Airtel shares surged 3.8 percent on hopes of a price increase and lower competition due to higher spectrum prices, dealers said. * Wipro rises 3.6 percent after the company's Chief Financial Officer Suresh Senapaty said profit margins are expected to improve after it separates its non-IT businesses into a separate company. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)