* India's cash rate remains ranged, at 8.00/8.10 percent versus 8.10/8.15 percent at last close. * Repo bids fall to 741.25 billion rupees, its lowest in six sessions. * RBI cuts cash reserve ratio by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, starting from Nov. 3. The move will add around 175 billion rupees of liquidity. * Vivek Rajpal, analyst at Nomura, says liquidity will remain in deficit mode despite the CRR cut as the government is keeping good cash balances. * Total volumes in the call money market stand at 106.95 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.04 percent, while that in the CBLO market are 410.12 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)