November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower African Bank Limited
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 9, 2016
Coupon 4.0 pct
Issue price Par
Payment Date November 9, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Barclays
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN CH0199541308
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.