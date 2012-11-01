November 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Freie Und Hansestadt Hamburg
(Hamburg)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 6, 2018
Coupon 1.25 pct
Issue price 100.345
Reoffer price 100.345
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1H3EN5
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.