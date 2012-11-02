* USD/INR is expected to extend falls for a fourth session with local stocks expected to see gains on back of Asian stocks, dealers say. The pair closed trade on Thursday at 53.6950/7150. Euro also pressured, say dealers. * Nifty India stock futures in Singapore are trading 0.71 percent higher, while the broader MSCI Asia ex-Japan index is 0.65 percent up. * Most Asian currencies are trading with gains compared with the dollar. Please see for a snapshot. * Euro was under pressure after a Greek court ruled the country's pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be unconstitutional, raising concerns about Athens' ability to implement austerity measures needed to secure bailout money. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut rs.com@reuters.net)