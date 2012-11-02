* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.71 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.7 percent. * Asian shares rose on Friday as investor risk appetite returned after overnight data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, particularly in the world's top two economies, the United States and China. * Foreign investors bought 3.34 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.3 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings on Friday: Crompton Greaves, Apollo Tyres , Jet Airways India, Union Bank of India . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)