BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.71 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.7 percent. * Asian shares rose on Friday as investor risk appetite returned after overnight data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, particularly in the world's top two economies, the United States and China. * Foreign investors bought 3.34 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.3 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings on Friday: Crompton Greaves, Apollo Tyres , Jet Airways India, Union Bank of India . (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.