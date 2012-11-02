* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 1 basis point higher at 8.20 percent in opening trades. * India to sell 130 billion rupees of bonds in the first bond auction after the RBI decision to keep rates on hold earlier in the week. * Dealers say bonds to take cues from auction cutoffs which are expected to be around market levels. * Brent crude held steady above $108 a barrel on Friday as investors look ahead to key jobs data from the United States for more signs of economic recovery, which would lead to better fuel demand. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)