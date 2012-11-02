* USD/INR edges down to 53.65/66 versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150 as sentiment is hurt on the back of gains in the domestic sharemarket but losses in the euro puts a floor to the fall. * Domestic shares trade up 0.8 percent in line with other Asian stock markets. Most Asian currencies also trade higher compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The euro was under pressure after a Greek court ruled the country's pension reform demanded by foreign lenders may be unconstitutional, raising concerns about Athens' ability to implement austerity measures needed to secure bailout money. * The pair is expected to hold in a 53.50 to 53.70 range in the first half of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)