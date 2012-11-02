* The BSE index up 0.86 percent and the NSE index adds 0.84 percent. * Domestic market gains in line with Asian shares that advanced with returning risk appetite on Friday as data suggested some stabilisation in the global recovery trend, particularly in the United States and China. * Bank shares gain after they had underperformed the NSE index in recent days on concerns over provisioning against restructured assets. * ICICI Bank rises 1.43 percent, and the State Bank of India up 0.9 percent. * Wipro Ltd. shares up 1 percent after reporting a 24 percent rise in September quarter profit at 16.11 billion rupees, beating estimates * Power Grid shares rose 0.9 percent a day after it said September quarter net profit rose 59 percent to 11.26 billion. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)