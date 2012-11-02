* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 1 basis point (bp) at 7.10 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.75 percent. * Analyst says curve looks rangebound in the near term with bond auction cutoffs later in session watched which are not expected to show any significant bearishness. * Adds, bullish cutoffs may see receiving which would, however, be capped by 2-3 bps. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield trading 1 basis point higher at 8.20 percent. (Reporting by Subhadip Sircar)