* USD/INR wedged in a tight range, currently at 53.66/67 versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150. * Gains in the domestic sharemarket lead to some dollar selling by custodian banks and corporates. Shares currently trading up 1.2 percent. * Traders say the euro's losses, along with dollar buying by oil and gold firms, limits a bigger downside to the pair while upside is capped by share gains. * Traders expect buying to emerge around 53.60-62 levels, while sellers are expected to step in around 53.70-75, holding the pair in the 53.60-53.75 range for the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)