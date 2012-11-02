* India's three-day cash rate steady at its previous close of 8.00/8.05 percent as demand is slightly lower on the last day of the reporting fortnight. * Banks borrow only 263.8 billion rupees at RBI's morning repo auction compared to Thursday's borrowing of 741.25 billion rupees, suggesting that most banks have already met their average mandatory reserve needs. * Traders expect cash rates to remain around current levels but systemic liquidity is expected to improve next week as 175 billion rupees worth of funds are likely to be freed, following a cut in banks' cash reserve ratio which is effective on Saturday. * Traders expect cash rates to remain close to the repo rate of 8 percent in the near-term. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform was at a moderate 134.43 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.02 percent while that in the CBLO market, it was at 122.52 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.53 pct. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)