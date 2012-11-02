* SESC recommends $1,500 fine for insider trading on Elpida
TOKYO, Nov 2 Japan's securities watchdog
recommended on Friday Japan Advisory be fined $1,500 for insider
trading, the second penalty against the Tokyo hedge fund at the
centre of an industry-wide crackdown on insider dealings ahead
of public share offerings in the country.
The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission (SESC)
said it had recommended a fine of 120,000 yen ($1,500) against
Japan Advisory for trading on inside information about a planned
fundraising by chipmaker Elpida Memory [ELPDF.PK] in July 2011.
The SESC said Japan Advisory found out about the offering
based on a research coverage list provided by one of the
underwriters on the deal. Elpida's name was removed from the
list, a hint that an offering could be on the cards.
While the SESC did not name the underwriter, Nomura Holdings
(8604.T) acknowledged that it was likely one of its employees
had tipped off the hedge fund inadvertently through the
provision of the research list with Elpida removed.
Nomura, which was implicated earlier this year for tipping
off clients ahead of three public share offerings, said that it
found that it may be involved in the latest Japan Advisory case
through a voluntary internal investigation.
The SESC said it did not believe the Nomura employee
involved had intentionally provided the hedge fund with inside
information.
Japan Advisory could not be immediately reached for comment.
The latest case came after Japan Advisory did not show up
for a hearing last month called after the hedge fund submitted
an objection to the charges in the first case against it
announced in June.
The first case against Japan Advisory had garnered
considerable media attention because of the large influence
regulators believe the hedge fund and its chief, Edward Brogan,
held over a wide swathe of the brokerage industry.
In August, the Financial Services Agency, which oversees the
SESC and carries out fines and punishments based on the SESC's
recommendations, ordered all major underwriters operating in
Tokyo to report back on their dealings with Japan Advisory,
which the financial regulators suspect of paying outsized
commissions in return for inside information.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Michael Watson and
Muralikumar Anantharaman)
