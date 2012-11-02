* The BSE index up 1.19 percent and the NSE index adds 1.11 percent. * Indian shares extend gains after European shares advanced tracking gains in Asia, although many investors are unlikely to commit to buying large, new positions before U.S. jobs data later in the day. * Recent blue-chip underperformers leading the gain; ITC up 2.4 percent after falling 2.3 percent this week as on Thursday close, while Larsen & Toubro gains 2.63 percent after falling 4.6 percent during the same period. * ICICI Bank gains 1.75 percent after falling 1.95 percent this week. * Union Bank of India shares jump 7 percent after the state-run bank reported improvement in its asset quality in the September quarter. Net NPAs at 2.06 percent versus 2.2 percent in the April-June quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)