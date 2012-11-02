* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at
higher prices.
* Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased selling
at higher prices.
* Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries.
Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone:
Soybean yellow Soybean yellow
Friday Previous
Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,500
(Auction price
Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,600
(Traders' price)
Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in
Indore, according to trade sources:
Arrivals Auction price Trader's price
Indore 1200 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500
Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone
(10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition):
Adani Exports 33,500
Ambika Solvex --
AV Agri 33,500
Bajrang Extractions 32,750
Betul Oils --
Bhaskar Oils --
Cargil --
Datiya Agro --
Dewas Soya --
Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,900
Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100
General Foods 33,750
Gujarat Ambuja 33,500
Indian Rubber --
Indraprastha --
Itarsi Oil&Flours --
ITC --
Khandwa Oils 33,500
Khaitan Agro Industries --
Krishana Oil 33,400
Kriti Industries 33,800
Lakhmi Solvex 33,900
Param Industries --
Prestige Foods 33,500
Prakash Solvex 33,000
Premier Proteins --
Rama Phopsphates 33,500
Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750
Sonic Biochem --
Vippy Industries 33,500
Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT)
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 63,500-63,600
Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,800-63,900
Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300
Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500
Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin,
for market delivery in Indore:
Friday's open Previous close
Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230
Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250
Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150
FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000
FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100
Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550
Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650
FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded
Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne:
Friday's open Previous close
FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded--
FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded--
# Excise paid
Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included
in market prices.)
FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship