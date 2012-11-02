* Soybean prices opened weak in Indore mandi today on poor buying support at higher prices. * Soy oil prices opened weak on limited buying support against increased selling at higher prices. * Soy meal prices opened steady on limited buying inquiries. Indore soybean prices (excluding 4 % VAT), in rupees/tone: Soybean yellow Soybean yellow Friday Previous Market delivery 31,500-32,400 31,500-32,500 (Auction price Market delivery 31,700-32,500 31,700-32,600 (Traders' price) Soybean yellow arrivals in tones, and market prices in rupees/tone, in Indore, according to trade sources: Arrivals Auction price Trader's price Indore 1200 31,500-32,400 31,700-32,500 Friday soybean plant delivery prices (excluding 4 % VAT) in rupees per tone (10% moisture, 2% soil, 2% damage condition): Adani Exports 33,500 Ambika Solvex -- AV Agri 33,500 Bajrang Extractions 32,750 Betul Oils -- Bhaskar Oils -- Cargil -- Datiya Agro -- Dewas Soya -- Dhanlaxmi Solvex 33,900 Divya Jyoti Industries 33,100 General Foods 33,750 Gujarat Ambuja 33,500 Indian Rubber -- Indraprastha -- Itarsi Oil&Flours -- ITC -- Khandwa Oils 33,500 Khaitan Agro Industries -- Krishana Oil 33,400 Kriti Industries 33,800 Lakhmi Solvex 33,900 Param Industries -- Prestige Foods 33,500 Prakash Solvex 33,000 Premier Proteins -- Rama Phopsphates 33,500 Ruchi Soya Industries 33,750 Sonic Biochem -- Vippy Industries 33,500 Oil prices in rupees/tone in Indore: (excluding 4 % VAT) Friday's open Previous close Soyoil solvent crushing plant delivery 63,300-63,400 63,500-63,600 Soyoil solvent market delivery 63,600-63,700 63,800-63,900 Soyoil refined crushing plant delivery# 67,000-67,100 67,200-67,300 Soyoil refined market delivery# 67,200-67,300 67,400-67,500 Prices of soy oil refined, in rupees (including 4 % VAT) per 15-liter tin, for market delivery in Indore: Friday's open Previous close Soyoil refined (most brands) 1130-1230 1130-1230 Soyoil refined (Kriti brand) 1250 1250 Soymeal yellow opening prices in rupees/tone: Friday's open Previous close FOR Mumbai delivery(PP Bags) 30,100-30,150 30,100-30,150 FOR Bedi Bunder delivery 29,950-30,000 29,950-30,000 FOR Kakinada delivery 30,050-30,100 30,050-30,100 Spot delivery(45-46% protein) 28,500-28,550 28,500-28,550 Spot ( 48% protein) 28,600-28,650 28,600-28,650 FAS Mumbai (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FAS Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Bedi Bunder/Kandla (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded FOR Kakinada (U.S. $/tonne) Not Traded Not Traded Rapeseed Meal opening prices per tonne: Friday's open Previous close FOR Jamnagar (In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FOR Mumbai (PP Bags, In Rupees) --not traded-- --not traded-- FAS Bedibunder (In USD) --not traded-- --not traded-- # Excise paid Note: (Transport costs are excluded in plant delivery prices but included in market prices.) FOR--Free-on-rail; FAS--Free-alongside-ship