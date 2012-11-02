* USD/INR is likely to take direction from U.S. jobs data for October later on Friday. Analysts expect employers added 125,000 jobs, with the unemployment rate ticking up to 7.9 percent from 7.8 percent in September, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. * Investors will also look at the impact on the global risk environment from the Group of 20 meeting on Nov 4-5, with the euro zone debt crisis to take centre stage. * A quiet data week on the domestic front is in store. Indian government bonds are expected to witness range-bound trading, with the 10-year bond yield seen in a 8.15-8.23 percent range. * About 175 billion rupees of liquidity will be added to system, effective Saturday, due to the 25 basis points cut in the cash reserve ratio announced at the RBI policy review on Oct. 30. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH: Monday: Services PMI data for October. Tuesday: U.S. Presidential elections. Wednesday: Two-day World Economic Forum meeting in India with speakers including Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Friday: Bank credit and forex reserves data (1700 IST) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)