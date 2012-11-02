* USD/INR edges up to 53.76/77 versus its previous close of 53.6950/7150 as a sharp fall in the euro to three week lows helps the dollar index gain to a seven-week high. * Traders say the euro's losses triggers dollar short-covering in the domestic market, while demand from oil and gold importers to a small extent adds to the rise. * Sharp gains in the domestic share market however limit a much sharper rise in the pair as custodian banks step in to sell the dollar around 53.75 to 53.80 levels. * Shares trading up 1.1 percent on day currently. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)