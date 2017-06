* Global shares are seen reacting to the U.S. October jobs data later on Friday, with analysts expecting 125,000 jobs to have been added and the unemployment rate to tick up to 7.9 percent. * At home, the domestic earnings reporting season will continue with blue chips such as Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors , State Bank of India, and Oil and Natural Gas Corp due to unveil July-September results. * Potential government action could also be a factor: India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a two-day review starting Monday on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies. * Meanwhile, the federal cabinet is expected to meet on Thursday to take up a proposal that carriers buying other telecom companies will have to match auction-determined prices for airwaves they acquire from the target company.