November 2(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.

Borrower Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (Pshypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 130 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 16, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 101.146

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Swiss Govt

ISIN CH0199589588

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date June 17, 2019

Coupon 0.5 pct

Issue price 100.324

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 710 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0199589570

ISIN CH0197368654

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 340 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date August 2, 2033

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 101.799

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 43bp

Over Swiss Govt

Notes The issue size will total 484 million

Swiss francs when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0199589596

ISIN CH0190369378

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date November 16, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank

& Raiffeisen

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

