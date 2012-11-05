* USD/INR seen rising further towards 54 levels versus its Friday's close of 53.8050/8150 as traders build long dollar positions ahead of the crucial U.S. elections on Tuesday with a stronger greenback against other Asian currencies also boosting. * For a snapshot on Asian currencies see: * Traders say there is a strong resistance for the dollar around 54.20 levels, which would prevent much sharper gains beyond that, holding the pair in a 53.80 to 54.20 range during the day. * Traders would also watch the domestic share market performance during the day for cues. The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore are currently down 0.17 percent. * The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)