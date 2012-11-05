* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.16 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.27 percent. * Asian shares fall on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past a strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth worldwide. * Foreign investors bought 3.82 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index rose 1.04 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings on Monday: Cipla Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd , Tech Mahindra Ltd * Also on watch, India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a two-day review on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)