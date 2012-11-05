BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.16 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.27 percent. * Asian shares fall on Monday, tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past a strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth worldwide. * Foreign investors bought 3.82 billion rupees of stocks on Friday, when the BSE index rose 1.04 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings on Monday: Cipla Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd , Tech Mahindra Ltd * Also on watch, India's inter-ministerial panel will hold a two-day review on coal block allocations to 31 state-run companies. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.