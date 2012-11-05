* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.18 percent in early trade as commodity prices soften which will ease inflation concerns. It rose 7 bps last week after the RBI kept the repo rate on hold citing inflationary concerns. * Senior executive with primary dealership says repo borrowings numbers over the next 2-3 days will be crucial and possibility of OMO cannot be ruled out. * RBI's 25 basis point cash reserve ratio cut became effective Saturday which will inject 175 billion rupees of liquidity in the system. * Brent crude steadied near $106 per barrel on Monday as investors remained on the sidelines a day ahead of U.S. presidential elections. Crude prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)