BRIEF-Accenture acquires SolutionsIQ
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 2 basis points at 8.18 percent in early trade as commodity prices soften which will ease inflation concerns. It rose 7 bps last week after the RBI kept the repo rate on hold citing inflationary concerns. * Senior executive with primary dealership says repo borrowings numbers over the next 2-3 days will be crucial and possibility of OMO cannot be ruled out. * RBI's 25 basis point cash reserve ratio cut became effective Saturday which will inject 175 billion rupees of liquidity in the system. * Brent crude steadied near $106 per barrel on Monday as investors remained on the sidelines a day ahead of U.S. presidential elections. Crude prices fell more than 2 percent on Friday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Accenture acquires solutionsiq, adds leading agile transformation expertise and services
Jun 2 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 37,985.5 123,584.5 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade