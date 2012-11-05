* USD/INR rises to 54.12/13 versus its previous close of 54.8050/8150 tracking broad gains in the dollar versus major currencies and other Asian units. * Traders however say there is likely to be good resistance around 54.20 levels, a level from which it has bounced back in recent sessions. * The pair is expected to hold in a 54 to 54.20 range initially with domestic share market performance being watched for direction. Stocks flat in pre-open trade. * The U.S. dollar hovered around two-month highs against a basket of major currencies in Asia on Monday as investors sought the safe-haven currency given uncertainty surrounding the U.S. presidential election. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)