* The BSE index up 0.11 percent and the NSE index adds 0.13 percent. * Indian stocks gain despite a fall in Asian shares on Monday tracking a sell-off in global shares late last week, as investors continued to shed risk ahead of the closely fought U.S. presidential election and looked past strong U.S. jobs data to fragile economic growth prospects worldwide. * Shares of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories gain 0.8 percent, up for a sixth day. India's no. 2 drugmaker posted on Tuesday a better-than-expected 32 percent rise in quarterly net profit. * Cipla gains 1.8 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings later in the day. * Larsen & Toubro gains 0.5 percent on churning in favour of large cap industrial stocks. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)