* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield rises to 8.20 percent from a session low of 8.18 percent, and is now flat on the day, after Bloomberg News reported the government may borrow an additional 250 billion rupees ($4.65 billion) in the current fiscal year. * Bloomberg News also reported the ministry will decide by the end of January or early February whether to raise the additional amount by treasury bills or government securities, citing two Finance Ministry officials with direct knowledge of the matter. * India Finance Minister P. Chidambaram had told Reuters earlier the government would need to borrow more to fund a fiscal deficit that is expected to reach 5.3 percent, higher than the 5.1 percent target announced in March. * The additional borrowing above the previous fiscal deficit target of 5.1 percent will amount to at least 200 billion rupees ($3.72 billion), a senior finance ministry official told Reuters in New Delhi. * India had said in March it would aim to borrow 2 trillion rupees via bonds in the fiscal second half of the year, as part of total issuance of 5.69 trillion rupees for the year. ($1 = 53.7550 Indian rupees) (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)