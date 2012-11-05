* USD/INR off the day's high of 54.18 and trading at 54.05/06 versus its previous close of 53.8050/8150 as dollar demand from a large iron ore miner seen earlier in the session fades. * Traders say there is also good resistance around 54.20 levels, a level from where the pair has bounced back in recent sessions. * Broad gains in the dollar versus major units, however, prevent a further fall in the pair. The dollar hit a two-month high against a basket of major currencies after job reports last week highlighted relatively solid U.S. economic fundamentals. * Domestic shares trading flat, fail to provide any clear direction on foreign fund flows. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)