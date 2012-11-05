BUZZ-NSE auto index, TVS Motor hit record highs on strong May sales
** Indian automobile manufacturers Hero MotoCorp Ltd and TVS Motor Co Ltd rise as much as 2 pct and 5.8 pct, respectively
* Jubilant Foodworks falls 2.1 percent after Morgan Stanley downgrades the stock to "equal-weight" from "overweight", following recent out-performance in the shares and an absence of near-term catalysts. * The investment bank says the Indian operator of Domino's Pizza will face increased competition in the delivery business from Pizza Hut. * Morgan Stanley also recommends investors book profits given Jubilant had surged 78 percent as of Friday's close compared with a 23 percent increase in the broader NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)
June 1 Indian shares ended flat on Thursday, shrugging off weaker-than-expected economic growth data as investors bet the economy would improve starting this quarter, while caution prevailed ahead of the central bank's policy decision next week.