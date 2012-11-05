* Jubilant Foodworks falls 2.1 percent after Morgan Stanley downgrades the stock to "equal-weight" from "overweight", following recent out-performance in the shares and an absence of near-term catalysts. * The investment bank says the Indian operator of Domino's Pizza will face increased competition in the delivery business from Pizza Hut. * Morgan Stanley also recommends investors book profits given Jubilant had surged 78 percent as of Friday's close compared with a 23 percent increase in the broader NSE index. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)