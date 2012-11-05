* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.08 percent, while the 1-year OIS rate steady at 7.75 percent. * Repo bids rise to 582.05 billion rupees. * Barclays Capital says leveraged investors should pay 1-year offshore OIS and roll up the curve while the central bank pauses. Bank view based on expectations of easing by RBI to be back-loaded and to begin only once inflation has peaked, likely in December. * India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.20 percent, after falling to 8.18 percent earlier in the session. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com / subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)