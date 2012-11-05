* USD/INR trading at 54.51/52 after hitting 54.55, its strongest since Sept. 14 and above its close of 53.8050/8150 on Friday. * Traders say sharp losses in the euro on renewed uncertainty about the euro zone debt crisis as Greece faces a crucial parliamentary vote boost sentiment for the dollar. * The dollar also broadly stronger ahead of the U.S. elections on Tuesday. * Traders say losses in domestic shares add to the rupee's woes, and push the pair further up. Shares trading down 0.3 percent. * Traders say a daily close above 54.50 levels would be a strong boost for the dollar and it could rise to 55.20-55.50 levels in the next month or so. * Strong dollar demand from a big iron ore refiner was also seen earlier in the day while some stops got triggered around 54.20-54.30 levels, pushing the pair higher, dealers say. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)