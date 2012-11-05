* India's overnight cash rates slightly higher at 8.05/8.10 percent compared with Friday's close of 7.95/8.00 on higher demand from banks at the start of a fresh reporting fortnight. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window rises to 582.05 billion rupees compared with a combined 541 billion rupees at the twin auctions on the reporting Friday, reflecting higher demand. * The central bank's 25 basis points cut in cash reserve ratio for banks' releases 175 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday. * Traders say they do not expect rates to rise much beyond current levels. * Total volumes in the call money market were at 121.46 billion rupees at a weighted average price of 8.07 percent while those in the CBLO market were at 420.95 billion rupees at a weighted average price of 7.96 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)