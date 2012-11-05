* USD/INR extends gains to 54.63/64, its strongest since Sept. 14 and up from its close of 53.8050/8150 on Friday. * Losses in the euro also boosted the dollar. The euro fell to a near two-month low against a broadly firmer dollar on Monday on uncertainty over a Greek vote on austerity and before this week's U.S. presidential election. * Traders say stops were triggered after the pair breached the 54.20 mark, leading heavy buying. * Traders say a close above 54.50 levels would be bullish for the pair. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)