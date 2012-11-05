* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield flat at 8.20 percent after rising from a session low of 8.18 percent on concerns the government may resort to additional borrowing to fund a fiscal deficit target that is expected to widen. * India Finance Minister P. Chidambaram told Reuters the government would need to borrow more to fund a fiscal deficit expected to reach 5.3 percent, higher than the 5.1 percent target announced in March. * The government may borrow at least 200 billion rupees ($3.72 billion) in extra borrowing, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters in New Delhi. * Dealers say the fears led to a knee jerk reaction, but markets should easily absorb the extra borrowing if done via shorter-dated treasury bills. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)