November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Sparebank 1 SR-Bank ASA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date May 14, 2018

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.624

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 14, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Credit Suisse, DZ Bank &

Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A1 (Moody's) & A- (Fitch)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

