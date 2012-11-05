November 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Bank for Reconstruction & Development
(EBRD)
Issue Amount $250 million
Maturity Date September 1, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 100.122
Reoffer price 100.122
Spread 3 basis points
Underlying govt bond through Mid-swaps
Payment Date November 12, 2012
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total $1.5 billion
when fungible