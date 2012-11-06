* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.11 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.11 percent. * Asian shares and the dollar steadied on Tuesday with investors' risk appetite curbed by uncertainty over the outcome of the tight U.S. presidential election and renewed doubts over Greece's political ability to push through severe fiscal reforms. * Foreign investors bought 3.74 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.04 percent, provisional exchange data showed. * Earnings on Tuesday: Tata Power Co Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd, Indian Hotel Co Ltd, Oil India Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com)