* USD/INR seen rising to fresh 1-1/2 months high above 54.60/61 at close on Monday, tracking losses in the euro with sentiment staying cautious ahead of the U.S. presidential election results. * The euro languished near a two-month low versus the dollar on Tuesday, with its outlook clouded by uncertainty over a Greek parliamentary vote on austerity steps needed for Athens to secure international aid. * The Nifty India futures traded in Singapore were flat. Traders would closely eye the local share market move for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * Traders say a daily close above 54.50 on the USD/INR has paved way for further gains in the pair with the next target being 55.20 which could be met this week. They predict a 54.50 to 55.00 range on the pair initially. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)